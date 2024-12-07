Business Standard
Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 8.55% to Rs 35.30 crore

Net loss of Harish Textile Engineers reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 35.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.3032.52 9 OPM %0.426.00 -PBDT-0.940.90 PL PBT-1.360.38 PL NP-0.970.50 PL

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

