Wonderla Holidays allots 68.35 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Wonderla Holidays has allotted 68,35,444 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 790 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 780 per share) which is at a discount of Rs 39.74 per equity share i.e. 4.79% to the floor price of Rs 829.74 per equity share.

The QIP issue opened on 03 December 2024 and closed on 06 December 2024.

Post allotment of these shares, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 6,34,08,763 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

