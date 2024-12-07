Business Standard
Suven Pharmaceuticals to acquire majority stake in US based NJ Bio

Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Suven Pharmaceuticals has executed definitive agreements today, i.e. 07 December 2024, for an ownership of 56% equity share capital of NJ Bio, Inc. (the Target), by a mix of primary infusion and secondary acquisition at a pre-money equity value of the target of USD 100 million.

Suven proposes to invest a total of USD 64.4 million, which includes USD 15 million of primary equity infusion into the Target for its growth initiatives.

NJ Bio, Inc. is a Princeton-based Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) focused CRDMO and one of the leading global players with end-to-end capabilities across payload-linker synthesis, bioconjugation and analytical services, providing customized ADC solutions that accelerate customers' discovery and development.

 

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

