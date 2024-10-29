Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit rises 95.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.68% to Rs 2092.99 croreNet profit of Suzlon Energy rose 95.72% to Rs 200.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.68% to Rs 2092.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1417.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2092.991417.21 48 OPM %14.0615.88 -PBDT256.00188.60 36 PBT201.58137.43 47 NP200.20102.29 96
