Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 194.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 113.91 croreNet profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 194.94% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 113.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales113.9195.85 19 OPM %19.4413.99 -PBDT32.1417.52 83 PBT25.819.31 177 NP19.236.52 195
