Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 41.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 4929.93 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 41.25% to Rs 125.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 4929.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4518.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4929.934518.44 9 OPM %8.898.21 -PBDT305.26245.90 24 PBT188.02132.43 42 NP125.5088.85 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content