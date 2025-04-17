Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon Energy gains on bagging 100.8 MW wind power order from Sunsure Energy

Suzlon Energy gains on bagging 100.8 MW wind power order from Sunsure Energy

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Suzlon Energy rose 1.36% to Rs 55.08 after the company announced that it has secured a 100.8 MW wind power order from Sunsure Energy.

According to an exchange filing, this engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order marks Sunsure Energys maiden venture into wind energy. The project will be executed in the Jath region of Maharashtra.

Under this agreement, the company will supply 48 state-of-the-art S120 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 2.1 MW capacity. It will supply the wind turbines, oversee equipment installation, and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, while providing comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning. This project will enhance Sunsure Energys renewables portfolio and support its goal of delivering round-the-clock power to customers in Maharashtra.

 

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer of the Suzlon Group, said, "Adopting wind energy by large corporations is imperative for achieving India's 500 GW non-fossil fuel target by 2030. Increasingly, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are recognizing wind's potential to make power more accessible, affordable, and high-quality. This transition not only supports our energy goals but also drives sustainable economic growth and innovation across the industry."

Vivek Srivastava, chief executive officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Sunsure Energy on their inaugural wind project, advancing Indias renewable energy transition. We aim to collaborate with numerous Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India to amplify the country's renewable energy movement.

Manish Mehta, co-founder & chief commercial officer (CCO), Sunsure Energy, said, "At Sunsure, we are committed to empowering our customers with best-in-class renewable energy solutions. Expanding our portfolio to include wind energy in Maharashtra will enhance our Round‐The‐Clock (RTC) renewable energy capabilities, allowing us to offset an even larger share of our customers power consumption with green energy. This project diversifies Sunsure Energys renewables portfolio and marks a key milestone in our journey to reach 10 GW capacity by 2030. This partnership with Suzlon will help us in creating the most dependable clean energy solutions for Indias businesses and contributing meaningfully to Indias sustainable future."

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing, and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, with a presence in 17 countries across six continents.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 90.56% to Rs 386.92 crore on a 91.18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,968.81 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Alembic Pharma receives final approval for Carbamazepine tablets

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

KFin Tech takes flight, fueled by Ascent Fund acquisition

Fusion Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbamazepine Tablets

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

