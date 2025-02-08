Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.86 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.16 crore

Net Loss of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reported to Rs 52.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.160 0 OPM %-3118.100 -PBDT-37.78-10.26 -268 PBT-52.86-27.46 -92 NP-52.86-27.46 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AVI Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

AVI Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 50.56% in the December 2024 quarter

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 50.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Western Carriers (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 24.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 24.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultRohini Assembly results 2025Market TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayKalkaji Assembly result 2025Latest News LIVEGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon