Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 7.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 9.82 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 7.46% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.8210.80 -9 OPM %8.668.61 -PBDT0.740.76 -3 PBT0.720.67 7 NP0.720.67 7
