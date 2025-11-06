Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiss Franc attempts recovery from around three-month low

Swiss Franc attempts recovery from around three-month low

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Swiss Franc is attempting a recovery from around three-month low. The Swiss Franc has been under stress recently as weaker inflation data from the country pushed the USD/CHF pair towards 0.8100 mark. The Swiss National Bank is hinting at the possibility of future interventions while the US Fed has affirmed a steady interest rate stance in its latest meeting. Franc is also being hurt on generally stable risk appetite and a recent slide in precious metals is also reflecting thin demand for safe-havens right now. The USD/CHF pair is currently quoting at 0.8092, down marginally on the day.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

