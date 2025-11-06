Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orkla India rises in debut

Orkla India rises in debut



Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of Orkla India were currently trading at Rs 717.40 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.73% as compared with the issue price of Rs 717.40.

The stock was listed at Rs 751.50, exhibiting a premium of 2.95% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 755 and a low of 715. On the BSE, over 12.38 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Orkla India was subscribed 48.73 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 October 2025 and it closed on 31 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 695 and 730 per share.

 

The IPO comprised an offer for sale of 2,28,43,004 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 1667.54 crore, by existing shareholders Orkla Asia Pacific, Navas Meeran, and Feroz Meeran.

The promoters of the company were Orkla ASA, Orkla Asia Holding AS, and Orkla Asia Pacific. The promoter and promoter group had collectively held 12,33,02,690 equity shares, representing 90% of the pre-offer paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding was expected to reduce to around 75%.

Incorporated in 1996, Orkla India is an Indian food company offering a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. Orkla India is a subsidiary of Orkla ASA, a Norway-listed industrial, long-term investment company focused on brands and consumer-oriented companies, with a legacy spanning over 370 years.

The companys key product categories include spices, which consist of blended and pure spices, and convenience foods, which include ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, as well as vermicelli and other items. In Q1 FY2026, spices contributed 66.3% to total product sales, and convenience foods 33.7%.

Its convenience foods range simplifies cooking and enables quick meal preparation through products like Gulab Jamun Mix, Rava Idli Mix, 3-Minute Poha, and Dosa Mix.

Ahead of the IPO, Orkla India, on 28 October 2025, raised Rs 499.60 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 68.43 lakh shares at Rs 730 each to 30 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.92 crore and sales of Rs 597 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Avanti Feeds gains as Q2 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 153 cr

Delhivery soars as Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

GRSE gains as Q2 PAT soars 57% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Allied Blenders Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 64 crore

India composite PMI at 60.4, services PMI at 58.9 in October

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

