Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 67.16 croreNet profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 22.83% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 67.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67.1655.56 21 OPM %4.594.84 -PBDT3.272.86 14 PBT3.162.79 13 NP2.261.84 23
