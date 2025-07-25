Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Symphony update on divestment of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

The Board of Symphony at its meeting held on 25 July 2025 has reviewed and confirmed that the previously announced divestment/monetization of stake in Climate Technologies, Australia (CT) shall also extend to include the divestment/monetization of stake in Symphony AU (SAPL), Australia.

SAPL, a wholly owned subsidiary (100%) of Symphony, was incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in 2018 for the acquisition of CT. SAPL is the holding company of CT and holds 100% of CT's equity shares.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

