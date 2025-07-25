Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 93.19 croreNet profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 0.13% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 93.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales93.1983.57 12 OPM %23.4828.84 -PBDT23.4323.15 1 PBT19.4519.50 0 NP14.8714.85 0
