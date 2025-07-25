Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.47% to Rs 1.48 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 44.78% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.481.39 6 OPM %50.0047.48 -PBDT0.771.37 -44 PBT0.741.34 -45 NP0.741.34 -45
