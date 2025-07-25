Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 44.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 6.47% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 44.78% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.481.39 6 OPM %50.0047.48 -PBDT0.771.37 -44 PBT0.741.34 -45 NP0.741.34 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon