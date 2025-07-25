Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 1.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 700.06 croreNet profit of Grindwell Norton rose 1.37% to Rs 94.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 700.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 703.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales700.06703.14 0 OPM %18.5518.94 -PBDT151.79146.85 3 PBT125.87125.41 0 NP94.4593.17 1
