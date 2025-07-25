Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 11408.20 croreNet profit of Shriram Finance rose 6.75% to Rs 2159.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2022.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 11408.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9509.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11408.209509.83 20 OPM %74.2873.02 -PBDT3079.342820.07 9 PBT2906.232666.59 9 NP2159.402022.80 7
