Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 74.57 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) declined 12.63% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.11% to Rs 25.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 263.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
