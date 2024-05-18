Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 74.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.11% to Rs 25.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 263.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) declined 12.63% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 74.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.74.5760.98263.39224.2512.639.7711.258.7511.3311.4438.7031.1010.0310.2733.9726.567.408.4725.3120.07