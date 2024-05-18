Pfizer standalone net profit rises 37.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.54% to Rs 546.63 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 11.64% to Rs 551.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.55% to Rs 2193.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2424.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pfizer rose 37.96% to Rs 178.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 546.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 572.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.546.63572.642193.172424.7634.6531.7628.9733.36257.61210.72800.40896.52243.86184.31738.12791.01178.86129.65551.33623.93