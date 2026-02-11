Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Synergy Green Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Synergy Green Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 91.82 crore

Net loss of Synergy Green Industries reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 91.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales91.8297.12 -5 OPM %9.0114.35 -PBDT4.8710.62 -54 PBT-0.597.02 PL NP-1.495.95 PL

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

