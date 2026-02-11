Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Gratex Industries declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.991.01 -2 OPM %7.0710.89 -PBDT0.070.11 -36 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.030.05 -40
