Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.991.01 -2 OPM %7.0710.89 -PBDT0.070.11 -36 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.030.05 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 25.22% in the December 2025 quarter

JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 25.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 9.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 9.08% in the December 2025 quarter

ARCL Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ARCL Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 965.77% in the December 2025 quarter

B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 965.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology consolidated net profit rises 1190.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Jeevan Scientific Technology consolidated net profit rises 1190.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance