Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gratex Industries declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.991.017.0710.890.070.110.040.070.030.05

