Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 9.30 crore

Net profit of Mahasagar Travels rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

