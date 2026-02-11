Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 9.30 croreNet profit of Mahasagar Travels rose 116.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.309.09 2 OPM %7.204.40 -PBDT0.550.36 53 PBT0.260.12 117 NP0.260.12 117
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:35 PM IST