T T standalone net profit rises 444.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 54.31 croreNet profit of T T rose 444.44% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 54.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.3148.14 13 OPM %5.369.89 -PBDT0.850.94 -10 PBT0.530.15 253 NP0.490.09 444
