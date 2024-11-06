Business Standard
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup, Adroit Infotech Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 November 2024.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 315.6 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22992 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8152 shares in the past one month.

 

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd spiked 13.79% to Rs 67.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60299 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd Partly Paidup surged 11.36% to Rs 7.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 96264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30283 shares in the past one month.

Adroit Infotech Ltd gained 11.28% to Rs 22.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47618 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd spurt 11.08% to Rs 121.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9152 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

