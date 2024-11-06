Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc tumbles as OFS begins; govt to sell up to 10.56 crore shares

Hindustan Zinc tumbles as OFS begins; govt to sell up to 10.56 crore shares

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc slumped 7.62% to Rs 516.80 after the President of India announced its proposal to sell 1.25% stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS).

Through the OFS, the Government of India proposes to sell 5,28,16,488 shares, representing a 1.25% stake, with an option to sell an additional 1.25% stake or 5,28,16,487 equity shares in case of oversubscription.

The floor price of the offer has been set at Rs 505 apiece, a 9.73% discount to the stock's closing price of Rs 559.45 recorded on Tuesday, 05 November 2024.

The Government of India held 63.42% stake in Hindustan Zinc as of 30 September 2024.

 

A minimum of 25% of the offer has been reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while 10% for retail investors.

The OFS opened on 06 November 2024, which is the T-day, where only non-retail investors can bid for the shares. On 07 November 2024, which is the T+1 day, the OFS will be accessible for retail investors and those non-retail investors, who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T day.

More From This Section

CCL Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CCL Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Public Sector Banks urged to take steps to ensure that targets of credit disbursement to agri-allied activities are met

Public Sector Banks urged to take steps to ensure that targets of credit disbursement to agri-allied activities are met

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Krishna Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Polycab India emerges lowest bidder for Rs 4099 cr BSNL project

Polycab India emerges lowest bidder for Rs 4099 cr BSNL project

Titan slides after Q2 PAT decline 25% YoY to Rs 705 cr

Titan slides after Q2 PAT decline 25% YoY to Rs 705 cr

On Day 1 (T-day), as of 11:20 IST, the OFS received subscription for 4,42,887 shares. It was subscribed 0.84% on the base non-retail offer size of 5,28,16,488 shares.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

The company had reported 34.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,327 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,729 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 8,252 crore, up 22% YoY.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

PMI

Strong demand revives services PMI in Oct, job creation improves

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 700 pts at 80,200; Nifty at 24,450; Trump in lead over Harris

US election

New widget on Apple iPhone, iPad tracks US results live: Here's how

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares rise 4% on launching 8 new domestic flights by November 15

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon