Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 18.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 122.12 croreNet profit of Talbros Engineering rose 18.22% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 122.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales122.12103.61 18 OPM %10.5110.55 -PBDT10.689.01 19 PBT7.686.41 20 NP5.584.72 18
