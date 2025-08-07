Contil India standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.55% to Rs 7.19 croreNet profit of Contil India rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.55% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.198.72 -18 OPM %3.622.98 -PBDT0.620.48 29 PBT0.610.47 30 NP0.450.35 29
