Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 65.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.20 -65 OPM %-14.2910.00 -PBDT0.020.05 -60 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.020.04 -50
