Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 42.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 1103.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1111.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1103.971111.8810.474.7590.7711.8111.79-64.646.77-42.89

