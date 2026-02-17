Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 0.71% to Rs 1103.97 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 42.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 1103.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1111.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1103.971111.88 -1 OPM %10.474.75 -PBDT90.7711.81 669 PBT11.79-64.64 LP NP6.77-42.89 LP
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:08 AM IST