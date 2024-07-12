Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taneja Aerospace edges higher after bagging work order from Hyderabad-based firm

Image

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation gained 3.07% to Rs 642 after the company announced the receipt of an order from from Hyderabad-based company for modification and installation of instrumentation on helicopters.
The total basic order value is Rs 5.80 crore to be executed till December 2025.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Taneja Aerospace and Aviation is engaged in all aviation related business activities. The business includes Aircraft Manufacturing and Maintenance Division (AMM) and Airfield Division. The company owns an airfield, comprising an airstrip, with night landing and hangar facilities at Hosur, near Bangalore. The compny also undertakes trading in electrical goods.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Wanindu Hasranga

Wanindu Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20 captain ahead of India series

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court collegium recommends appointment of chief justices in 7 HCs

Redmi 13 5G

Redmi 13: Xiaomi's budget 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers

PremiumNBFC

Group representing NBFCs seeks approval to offer credit through UPI

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy 'scam' case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon