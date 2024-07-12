Business Standard
Federal Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 196.04, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.67% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% jump in NIFTY and a 17.51% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.04, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24490.1. The Sensex is at 80488.54, up 0.74%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 13.8% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52270.65, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 162.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.95 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 196.97, up 1.8% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 54.67% in last one year as compared to a 26.15% jump in NIFTY and a 17.51% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 12.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

