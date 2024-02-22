Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Megasoft Ltd, Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd and Agro Tech Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2024.

Megasoft Ltd, Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd and Agro Tech Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2024.

Tarmat Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 110.34 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47046 shares in the past one month.

Megasoft Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 99.13. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd spiked 14.48% to Rs 186.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd jumped 13.13% to Rs 868.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63836 shares in the past one month.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd exploded 12.20% to Rs 998.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1119 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News