Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore
Net profit of Tashi India declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.130.21 -38 OPM %38.4657.14 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.070.08 -13 NP0.050.06 -17
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

