Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Tashi India declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 38.10% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.130.2138.4657.140.080.080.070.080.050.06