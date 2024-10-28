Tata Capital standalone net profit rises 21.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.09% to Rs 4228.19 croreNet profit of Tata Capital rose 21.44% to Rs 596.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 490.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 4228.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3062.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4228.193062.00 38 OPM %69.2176.14 -PBDT865.32735.85 18 PBT795.12673.84 18 NP596.17490.92 21
