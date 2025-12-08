Monday, December 08, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3248.2, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.67% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3248.2, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 26015.75. The Sensex is at 85251.73, down 0.54%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has gained around 7.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38703.65, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3258, up 0.2% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 27.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.67% jump in NIFTY and a 13.64% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 24.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

