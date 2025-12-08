Monday, December 08, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Minister Giriraj Singh Inaugurates EKTA Meghalaya and Integrated Textile Tourism Centre at Nongpoh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Inaugurates EKTA Meghalaya and Integrated Textile Tourism Centre at Nongpoh

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Union Minister Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated EKTA Meghalaya (Exhibition cum Knowledge Sharing for Textiles Advantage) and the Integrated Textile Tourism Centre (ITTC) at Nongpoh in Meghalaya. The Central Silk Board (CSB) under Ministry of Textiles in association with the Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya placed exhibition stalls during EKTA Meghalaya (Exhibition cum Knowledge Sharing for Textiles Advantage) at the Integrated Textile Tourism Centre (ITTC), Nongpoh.

The integrated textiles tourism Centre (ITTC) is a flagship initiative of the Department of Textiles Meghalaya and Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India. ITTC designed as an immersive cultural hub, brings together craftsmanship, culture, skill development and visitor experience under a single, first-of-its-kind experimental destination while highlighting Meghalayas unique textile tradition especially Eri Silk. EKTA Meghalaya brings together Silk, Handloom, Handicrafts, Jute, and Technical Textiles on one platform, promoting knowledge sharing, innovation, market linkages, and inter-state collaboration.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 315 pts; broader market underperforms

Sensex slumps 315 pts; broader market underperforms

Cochin Shipyard secures significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer

Cochin Shipyard secures significant order from Denmark-based, Svitzer

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME Clear Secured Services' market entry tapers under selling pressure

NSE SME Clear Secured Services' market entry tapers under selling pressure

BSE SME Ravelcare opens with a pop

BSE SME Ravelcare opens with a pop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon