Nifty trades below 26,050 marks; media shares slide

Nifty trades below 26,050 marks; media shares slide

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with moderate losses in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,050 mark. Media shares witnessed selling pressure for the 3rd consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 409.28 points or 0.48% to 85,303.09. The Nifty 50 index lost 160.55 points or 0.62% to 26,024.90.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tanked 1.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.67%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,056 shares rose and 3,016 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.32% to 10.66. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,187, at a premium of 162.10 points as compared with the spot at 26,024.90.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 69.6 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 76.5 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index slipped 1.74% to 1,409.65. The index dropped 3.61% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Saregama India (down 4.79%), Nazara Technologies (down 3.88%), Tips Music (down 3.04%), D B Corp (down 2.22%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 2.2%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.93%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.41%) declined.

On the other hand, Prime Focus (up 1.26%), Sun TV Network (up 0.43%) and PVR Inox (up 0.41%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Matrimony.com surged 12.18% after the company informed exchanges that its board will meet on 15 December 2025 to consider a buyback of equity shares.

SPML Infra rallied 6.79% after the company said its joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects had secured an order worth Rs 207.38 crore from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

