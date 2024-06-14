Tata Elxsi partners with Red Hat

To provide telcos with enhanced monetization opportunities

The collaboration aims to create a use case factory to help global operators monetize their networks using industry specific 5G applications across transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, through proven verticalized applications and joint solutions.

As a case in point, as the automotive industry aggressively pivots towards software-defined vehicles (SDV), there is a growing demand for real time, secure OTA (over-the-air) updates and containerized services through 5G networks. The collaboration enables telcos to address these OEM needs with an integrated solution using TETHER, Tata Elxsi's globally deployed connected vehicle platform; NEURON, Tata Elxsi's award-winning network automation platform, Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, along with Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System. This solution will enable OEMs to deploy subscription-based services and platforms for connected vehicles with advanced fleet management features and realtime OTA.

By harnessing the powerful synergy between Tata Elxsi NEURON and Red Hat OpenShift, telcos can experience a transformative shift towards seamless automation, cloud integration, service orchestration, and robust assurance. This integration not only streamlines operations but also drives a substantial reduction in operational expenditure, paving the way for enhanced efficiency and profitability in the telecom industry.

NEURON, Tata Elxsi's award winning solution, streamlines the lifecycle management of network elements, offers end-to-end orchestration for network deployments, leverages AI-powered observability for proactive monitoring, and automates tasks for streamlined and secure network operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tata Elxsi today announced its collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions to monetise applications and reduce operational expenditures through simplifying operations in 5G networks for Telcos and enterprises.