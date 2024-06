Additionally, on the agenda is President Droupadi Murmus address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, followed by a discussion on her address. The Rajya Sabha session will begin on June 27, with the entire Parliament session slated to conclude on July 3.

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26, marking a key event in the First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which will convene on June 24. This session will see the oath and affirmation of newly elected members.