Monday, December 01, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Nov sales jump 26%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Nov sales jump 26%

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sales in the domestic & international market for November 2025 stood at 59,199 units, compared to 47,117 units during November 2024.

Particulars Nov'25 Nov'24 % Change PV Domestic 57,436 47,063 22%PV IB 1,763 54 3165%PV Total 59,199 47,117 26%EV IB + Domestic 7,911 5,202 52%

Includes sales of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

