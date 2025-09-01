Monday, September 01, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors sells 73,178 units in Aug'25

Tata Motors sells 73,178 units in Aug'25

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Tata Motors achieved total sales of 73,178 units in month of August 2025 compared to 71,693 units in August 2024, recording a growth of 2%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 68,482 units (down 2% YoY) and exports of 4,696 units (up 178% YoY) during the month of August 2025.

Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 43,315 units (down 3% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales were at 29,863 units (up 10% YoY) in August 2025.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

