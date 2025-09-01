Monday, September 01, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra records total sales of 75,901 vehicles in Aug'24; tractor sales up 28% YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra records total sales of 75,901 vehicles in Aug'24; tractor sales up 28% YoY

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its overall auto sales for the month of August 2025 stood at 75,901 vehicles, a flat growth including exports.

The companys total sales for August 2024 were 75,883 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,399 vehicles in the domestic market, a de-growth of 9% on year-over-year (YoY) basis. Including exports, the total count for Utility segment was 40,846 vehicles. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22,427 units, up 11% YoY.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M: August witnessed relatively robust demand in the SUV segment amidst anticipated GST rate changes.

 

This month, Mahindra reported 7.4% YoY growth in PV Vahan registrations. In our commercial vehicles segment, Vahan registrations grew by 16% YoY (<7.5T LCV category).

With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimize the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season.

M&Ms Farm Equipment Business (FEB) has reported total tractor sales (domestic + exports) of 28,117 units for August 2025, which is higher by 28% as compared with the sales volume of 21,917 units sold in the same period last year.

Domestic sales in August 2025 were at 26,201 units, as against 20,518 units in August 2024, reflecting a 28% year-on-year growth. Exports for the month stood at 1,916 units, up 37% YoY.

Veejay Nakra, president Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: The above-normal monsoon and improved reservoir levels augur well not only for Kharif crops but also for the upcoming Rabi season in October.

While the IMD's forecast of surplus rainfall in September especially in certain pockets may pose risks to Kharif harvests, it needs to be managed with caution.

All these factors, along with continued government support through financing schemes for farmers could potentially drive tractor demand during the upcoming festive season.

The Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The company's standalone net profit surged 32% to Rs 3,449.84 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,612.63 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 26.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,083.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The scrip had risen 3.65% to end at Rs 3315 on the BSE today.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

