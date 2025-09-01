Monday, September 01, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Co registers total auto sales of 5.09 lakh units in August'24

TVS Motor Co registers total auto sales of 5.09 lakh units in August'24

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

TVS Motor Company said that it has recorded monthly sales of 509,536 units in August 2025 with a growth of 30% as against 391,588 units in the month of August 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 378,841 units in August 2024 to 490,788 units August 2025.

EV registered sales of 25,138 units in August 2025 as against 24,779 units in August 2024. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term, the company stated.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 47% with sales increasing from 12,747 units in August 2024 to 18,748 units in August 2025.

 

The company's total exports registered a growth of 35% with sales increasing from 99,976 units in August 2024 to 135,367 units in August 2025.

Also Read

semiconductors chipmakers

Tessolve raises $150 mn from TPG to expand semiconductor engineering

ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods linked to decline in fertility, metabolic health

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20 full scorecard

2nd T20: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Playing 11, live streaming, scorecard

share market today live updates

Stock market highlights: Sensex ends 555pts up, Nifty at 24,625; SMIDs, Auto, Consumer Durables gain

Maruti

Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 180,683 units in August

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. The company has four manufacturing facilities that are located in India and Indonesia. The firms group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

TVS Motor Company reported a 34.86% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 778.59 crore on 20.36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip had advanced 2.35% to end at Rs 3354.70 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets fall sharply, Nikkei tumbles 1.24%

Japanese markets fall sharply, Nikkei tumbles 1.24%

China benchmark rise after factory PMI data

China benchmark rise after factory PMI data

TVS Motor Company sells 5.09 lakh units in Aug'25

TVS Motor Company sells 5.09 lakh units in Aug'25

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in August

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in August

Barak Valley Cements jumps on Rs 482 crore Assam project nod

Barak Valley Cements jumps on Rs 482 crore Assam project nod

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon