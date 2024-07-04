Tata Motors UK JLR registration rises 5% YoY in June

Tata Motors added 1.39% to Rs 989.25 after the company said that total Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registrations in UK rose 5.28% to 6,421 units in June 2024 as compared with 6,099 units in June 2023.

New car registrations in the United Kingdom (UK) recorded 1.1% rise in June 2024 to 179,263 units from 177,266 units in June 2023.

Land Rover car registrations climbed 13.23% to 5,246 units in June 2024 from 4,633 units in June 2023. While Jaquar car registrations declined 19.85% to 1,175 units in June 2024 as compared with 1,466 units in June 2023.

JLR is owned by Tata Motors, a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 5,496.04 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 13.52% YoY to Rs 1,19,213.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK, has published the vehicle registrations data for the month of June 2024.