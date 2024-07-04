European Medicines Agency validates submission of MAA for Nidlegy

Nidlegy is partnered with Sun Pharma for the treatment of Skin Cancers in Europe, New Zealand and Australia. Both companies jointly made the following announcements: - 23 October 2023 - Phase III PIVOTAL trial met the primary endpoint
- 31 May 2024 - Primary results of PIVOTAL presented at ASCO
- 04 June 2024 - MAA submission to EMA
The data of the Phase III Nidlegy trial are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal in 2024.
