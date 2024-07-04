Sun Pharma gains on EMA nod for Nidlegy

Sun Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.31% to Rs 1,568 after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated the submission of the marketing authorization application (MAA) for Nidlegy, which was finalized on 3 June 2024.

Dario Neri, chief executive officer and chief scientific officer at Philogen commented, The validation of the dossier by EMA represents the first important milestone for the MAA review process. Our group is committed to working with EMA throughout the review process with the goal of making Nidlegy available to patients in need."

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 33.77% to Rs 2,654.58 crore on 10.14% growth in revenue from operations to Rs to Rs 11,813.33 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nidlegy is partnered with Sun Pharma for the treatment of skin cancers in Europe, New Zealand and Australia.