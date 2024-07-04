Business Standard
ITD Cementation India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Nava Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd and AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2024.
ITD Cementation India Ltd crashed 14.87% to Rs 488.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd lost 4.13% to Rs 1078.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24497 shares in the past one month.
Nava Ltd tumbled 3.61% to Rs 726.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39275 shares in the past one month.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd slipped 3.31% to Rs 520.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28265 shares in the past one month.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd pared 3.08% to Rs 1800.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25278 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

