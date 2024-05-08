Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 15.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 15846.58 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.78% to Rs 3696.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3336.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 61448.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55109.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 15.11% to Rs 895.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 777.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 15846.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12453.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.15846.5812453.7661448.9055109.0814.5615.4817.5513.982539.112084.379245.238896.201498.341158.075458.865457.00895.21777.733696.253336.44