Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.49%, rises for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.49%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 409.9, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% gain in NIFTY and a 16.06% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 409.9, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25218.75. The Sensex is at 82666.87, up 0.12%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 3.5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36308.5, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 410.5, up 1.46% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 4.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% gain in NIFTY and a 16.06% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 41.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

