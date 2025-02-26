Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 10.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 2316.30 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 10.24% to Rs 120.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 2316.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2197.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2316.302197.26 5 OPM %13.3813.92 -PBDT286.53259.28 11 PBT186.20161.64 15 NP120.02108.87 10

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

